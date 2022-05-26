Acclaimed ‘Into The Woods’ Encores! Production Will Move To Broadway In June, With Some Cast Changes

One of the spring’s hottest Off Broadway tickets will make the move to Broadway this summer: The acclaimed, sold-out Encores! production of the James Lapine-Stephen Sondheim classic Into The Wood will transfer to Broadway’s St. James Theatre on June 28 for a strictly limited eight-week engagement.

Making the move from New York City Center to the St. James will be Sara Bareilles (as the Baker’s Wife) and Gavin Creel (as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince). Not along for the ride: Neil Patrick Harris and Heather Headley.

Taking over the role of the Baker from Harris will be Brian D’Arcy James, while Patina Miller will play the Witch, taking over for Headley. Phillipa Soo will play Cinderella (Denée Benton at City Center) and Joshua Henry will take over for Jordan Donica as Rapunzel’s Prince.

Also making the move to Broadway will be City Center cast members Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, and David Turner as the Steward. Also in the cast are Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson, with additional casting to be announced at a later date.

The move won’t come as a huge surprise to New York’s theater community: The Encores! production has been one of the buzziest shows of the spring season and received near universal critical acclaim. The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1987, has not been produced on Broadway since a 2002 revival featuring Vanessa Williams, Laura Benanti, Stephen DeRosa, Gregg Edelman, Christopher Sieber, Kerry O’Malley and Chad Kimball.

The Encores! transfer was announced today by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters. The production – presented, as all Encores! productions, in enhanced concert-style – will be directed, as at City Center, by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra as Music Director. Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth, Hunter Arnold, Nicole Eisenberg, Michael Cassel Group, Daryl Roth, ShowTown Productions, Jessica R. Jenen & Jon B. Platt.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

The production will be dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.