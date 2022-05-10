‘Pose’ Star Indya Moore Signs With UTA And Management 360

EXCLUSIVE: Indya Moore (Pose, Aquaman and the Last Kingdom) has signed with UTA and Management 360 for representation across all mediums.

Moore is an actor, model, social activist, writer and poet perhaps best known for starring in the groundbreaking, Golden Globe-nominated FX series Pose, from creators Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy. The drama, which ran for three seasons, looked at the New York of the late ’80s and early ’90s, telling a story centered on ball culture and the gay and trans community, which also looked at the raging AIDS crisis. Moore played Angel Evangelista, the former escort who found family within Blanca’s (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) House Evangelista.

Moore found her first feature film role in 2017, as part of the ensemble of writer-director Damon Cardasis’ Tribeca-premiering, LGBTQIA+-themed fantasy pic, Saturday Church. She then went on to star alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith in Universal’s award-winning drama Queen & Slim, from writer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas, and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2019.

Moore is currently a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent and will next be seen in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, from director James Wan, starring alongside Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Amber Heard and more. In her introduction to the DC Extended Universe, she will play Karshon, the deadly creature otherwise known as The Shark.