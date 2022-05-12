‘In The Dark’ Will End With Season 4 On CW

In The Dark will end after its upcoming fourth season on the CW. Season 4 is slated to premiere June 6.

The drama series, from CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films, was on the bubble, but had been boosted by streaming. In The Dark is written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Michael Showalter. It had debuted as a mid-season entry during the 2018–19 television season, and aired during the late spring/early summer in 2020. Its third season ended on October 6.

The series stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, Brooke Markham as Jess Damon, Casey Deidrick as Max Parish, Keston John as Darnell James, Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell, Theodore Bhat as Josh and Matt Murray as Gene Clemens.

In the first three seasons, Murphy Mason (Mattfeld) had gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and then, a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Deidrick), found themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities weren’t the only ones after them – they were also wanted by high powered drug kingpin Josiah (guest star Maurice Compte).

Kingsbury executive produces with Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock and Showalter.