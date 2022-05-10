James Morosini, Filmmaker & Star Of SXSW Grand Jury Prize Winner ‘I Love My Dad,’ Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: James Morosini, the writer, director and star of the splashy SXSW comedy I Love My Dad, has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

Morosini’s film, based on a true story about a father that catfishes his estranged son on Facebook, had him starring alongside Patton Oswalt, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, Claudia Sulewski and Rachel Dratch. It premiered to critical acclaim at SXSW and went on to claim the Austin-based festival’s Audience Award, as well as its Grand Jury Prize. Magnolia Pictures picked up worldwide rights to the film in April, slating it for release in theaters in the U.S. on August 5, and on VOD on August 12.

Morosini was also recently seen in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. His past TV credits on the acting side include Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Feud for FX, as well as Fox’s reboot of Lethal Weapon. The multi-hyphenate made his feature directorial debut with Threesomething—a romantic comedy that he wrote, directed and starred in—which was distributed by Gravitas Ventures in 2018.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Up next for the company is Garth Davis’ sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, which is set for release via Amazon.

Morosini will continue to be represented by Verve and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.