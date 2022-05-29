‘I Know This Much Is True’ Producers And HBO Sued For Fire That Allegedly Ruined Homes, Created Toxic Fumes

Residents near an upstate New York car dealership that was used as a location for the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True are suing the producers, claiming a fire ruined their homes and exposed them to toxic fumes.
The 2019 fire at the location in Ellenville, NY was used for a month before a fire broke out through it in May 2019. The fire allegedly caused equipment to explore. The lawsuit names EP Mark Ruffalo and HBO, as reported by TMZ on Sunday.
HBO declined comment to Deadline. Ruffalo has not yet commented.
Ruffalo starred in the series along with Rosie O’Donnell.
The lawsuit claims the production stored kerosene, heating oil and other flammable materials on site. They also said the aftermath was not cleaned up by the production team. The ocation was described as an “uncovered and unabated debris pile, toxin spill” that exposes them to ‘ wind-driven dust and gaseous dispersion.’
The owners of the dealership previously sued Calling Grace Productions, the company behind the series, for the fire. There is no indication whether that has been resolved.
