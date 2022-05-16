Hulu Sets August Premiere For ‘This Fool’; Comedy Inspired By Life Of Star, Co-Creator Chris Estrada

Hulu has set a premiere date for its new original comedy starring comedian Chris Estrada.

This Fool, which is inspired by the life and stand-up of Estrada, will launch Aug. 12 and is from ABC Signature. The comedy is set in working-class South Central Los Angeles and centers on Julio Lopez (Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home. Julio has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and works at Hugs Not Thugs, a nonprofit that offers rehabilitation for gang members. He and his family take in his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison.

Ten episodes are planned for the first season. Besides Estrada, the series stars Frankie Quinones as Luis, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Julia Vera as Maria and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne. This Fool is written and executive produced byEstrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

Last year, Hulu’s head of scripted content Jordan Helman told Deadline that This Fool was part of a strategy to beef up its Latinx programming. “[We want] to ensure that we are reflecting our programming to the nature of the country,” he said.

“Breaking out new and distinct voices continues to be a hallmark of Hulu Original programming, and we are incredibly excited to add Chris Estrada to our roster of multi-hyphenate creators and to bring This Fool to our viewers,” added Craig Erwich, President Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.