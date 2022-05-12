‘How We Roll’ Canceled After One Season By CBS

How We Roll, the bowling comedy starring Crashing’s Pete Holmes, has been canceled by CBS.

The multi-camera comedy, which was originally known as Smallwood, premiered on March 31 and has a first season of 11 episodes.

It got off to a good start out of the pins with its opening throw scoring a 0.3 and 4.1M viewers, making it the 2021-22 season’s second most-watched comedy series premiere in fast affiliates, following Ghosts launch in October. But it since has been a so-so performer with lead-in retention in the ballpark of B Positive and United States of Al, both of which also were canceled.

Inspired by the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

It also stars Katie Lowes, Chi McBride and Julie White with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez and Matt McCarthy recurring.

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right — the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving OK from his wife, Jen (Lowes), and the unfaltering support of Archie (McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowlers circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.

How We Roll comes from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. It is produced by CBS Studios with Gross, Hollander and D’Arcy James as executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

CBS today also announced the cancellations of drama series Magnum P.I. after four seasons and freshman comedy Good Sam. Yesterday it announced the cancellations of Chuck Lorre comedies United States of Al and B Positive.

In January, CBS made a number of early comedy renewals including a fifth season of The Neighborhood and a fourth season of Bob ♥ Abishola as well as a second season for breakout hit Ghosts. Meanwhile, Young Sheldon is in its first year of a three year renewal.