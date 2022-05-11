Naomi Judd Memorial Service To Air Live & Commercial Free On CMT This Weekend

A public memorial service for 5-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Naomi Judd, who died last week at 76, will air live on CMT this weekend.

The event is being called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration after the Judds’ fifth studio album and its song of the same name. It will take place Ryman Auditorium in Nasshville and is meant to “to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd.”

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is being produced by CMT and Sandbox Live in partnership with the Judd family. CMT will exclusively televise the public memorial service as a commercial-free special on Sunday, May 15th at 6 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. CT.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” said CMT in a statement.

Additional details on the public memorial service, performers and special appearances to be announced in the coming days.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Live; Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Leslie Fram (CMT), Jason Owen (Sandbox) and Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) are Executive Producers.