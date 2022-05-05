Warner Bros Australia, Speech & Drama Team For Film Adaptation Of Christmas Ballad ‘How To Make Gravy’

Warner Bros International Television Production Australia, in partnership with Speech & Drama Pictures, has acquired exclusive international rights to develop holiday-themed ballad “How To Make Gravy” into a Christmas film.

Written by Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, and originally released in 1996, “How To Make Gravy” tells the story of a prisoner named Joe who writes a letter to his brother Dan about his longing to be with family at Christmas. (Check out the official video below.)

The soulful rock lament has become iconic in Oz and will now see its lyrics and story adapted into a feature. Says Kelly of the characters that feature in the tune, ”Dan and Joe and Rita and Angus and Dolly and all the others have been stuck inside that song so long, I’m glad they’re going to get a chance to live life a different way!”



Michael Brooks, Managing Director of Warner Bros International Television Production Australia, said, “In Australia, December 21st is known as Gravy Day. Few songs have risen to cult status and secured a date on the festive calendar, which is why Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’ is so special. It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity, alongside our partners Megan and Nick at Speech & Drama, to unravel the mystery and meaning captured in Paul’s now iconic lyrics and bring this incredible story to the screen.”



Speech & Drama Pictures is the production company of screenwriter and director Nick Waterman and platinum selling and Aria Award-winning musician and screenwriter Megan Washington. They commented, “Paul’s beautiful song is the perfect recipe for a feature film. Its characters are already beloved by many who have imagined the story behind Joe’s letter themselves — there’s so much to be found in the space between what he must be feeling in prison at Christmas and what he writes in his letter to his brother. This song holds a special place in our hearts. It’s an honor to bring it to life.”



Here’s the official video of the song:



