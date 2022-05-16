“How Can There Be Another Rose?”: Former ‘Doctor Who’ Companion Set For Return; ‘Heartstoppers’ Yasmin Finney Cast In Major Role

Netflix’s Heartstoppers breakout Yasmin Finney is to play Rose in the next Doctor Who as the show continues to drip-feed cast for Russell T Davies’ 14th season.

“How can there be another Rose?,” said Davies, teasing a reference to the same character played by Billie Piper from 2005 to 2010 when Davies was first at the helm, when she starred opposite Christoper Eccleston and then David Tennant.

No more information on the return of Rose was forthcoming but scenes are being filmed shortly to air next year.

Finney’s Heartstoppers breakout dropped on Netflix recently and has been acclaimed for its sophisticated portrayal of young, LGBTQ+ issues. Finney, who plays Elle Argent in Heartsstoppers, will be one of the first transgender actors to appear in Doctor Who.

Her announcement comes a day after Tennant and Catherine Tate were revealed to be returning for series 14, with scenes that will air in 2023, and a week after Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was unveiled as the 14th Doctor.

“If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them,” said Finney. “This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life.”

Davies said he had “fallen in love” with Finney after seeing her in Heartstoppers, which he described as “one of those shows which changes the world.”