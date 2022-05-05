‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO Unveils New Trailer & Character Posters For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO has unveiled the latest trailer for its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon as well as character posters.

House of the Dragon, which premieres on August 21, comes from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

The Game of Thrones prequel stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It focuses on the House Targaryen.

Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen. Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal, who wrote the pilot script. Condal serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT alum Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. The production team also includes executive producer/writer, Sara Hess; executive producers Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt; Directors Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; and director/co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes.

Here are character posters for the series’ leads: