Netflix Developing ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Series Based On PlayStation Video Game

Aloy and the Machines are set to make their television debut on Netflix. A series adaptation based on the PlayStation action-adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn is in the works at the streaming giant, Deadline can confirm. Sources tell Deadline that the project is still in early development.

Developed by Guerilla Games, the inaugural Horizon game is set in a post-apocalyptic United States inhabited by robotic creatures, known as Machines, of various size and scale. Horizon Zero Dawn centers on an ambitious and clever, but outcast hunter named Aloy who seeks to uncover the past.

The first Horizon game released in 2017 via Sony Interactive on the PlayStation 4. In the same year, Horizon Zero Dawn received a nomination for numerous awards including Game of The Year, Best Narrative and Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2017. The sophomore game Horizon Forbidden West dropped earlier this year in February on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The upcoming series adds to Netflix’s list of video game adaptations including the Lance Reddick-fronted Resident Evil series, The Cuphead Show, an in-the-works Bioshock movie, Castlevania and more. Horizon also marks yet another TV project for PlayStation, which currently has The Last of Us at HBO, God of War at Amazon Prime Video, Twisted Metal at Peacock. Upcoming PlayStation adaptations also include the upcoming Ghosts of Tsushima film.