‘Home’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+

Home will return for a second season at Apple TV+.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the streamer shared that it will continue to highlight elevated home design across the world with Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated docuseries Home, which will premiere on Friday, June 17.

Home‘s second season will feature new destinations and offer viewers unprecedented access into the world’s most innovative living spaces. Each episode in the second season will unveil the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them around the world, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland, and more. Through these unique stories from the homeowners, their deep intention and unique vision is unveiled in the remarkable homes they’ve created, leaving an indelible impact on those around them.

Home is produced for Apple by A24 and is executive produced by Matthew Weaver, Kim Rozenfeld, Ian Orefice, Alyse Walsh, Collin Orcutt, Ben Cotner, Emily Q. Osborne and Sarba Das.

See the trailer above and a list of houses set to take the spotlight in Home Season 2 below:

France: Hourré House

Mexico City: Casa de Carla y Pedro

South Africa: House of the Big Arch

Iceland: The Concrete Factory

Long Island: Sag Harbor

Amsterdam: 3 Generation House

Australia: Longhouse

Indonesia: Guha

Barcelona: Bene’s House

Ghana: Inno-Native House