Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bart & Fleming: Why 'The Godfather' Series Is An Offer To Refuse For One Of Us; The Battle Between Truth & Storytelling In 'The Offer' & 'Winning Time'
Read the full story

‘Home Economics’ Renewed For Season 3 By ABC

By Alexandra Del Rosario, Denise Petski

Home Economics ABC
Temma Hankin/ABC

ABC will invest in yet another season of Home Economics, renewing the comedy from Michael Colton and John Aboud (Penguins of Madagascar) for season 3.

Home Economics, inspired by Colton’s real-life experiences, documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.

Season 2 of Home Economics made an okay premiere in September with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.17 million followers. The comedy has since dipped slightly in the demo, but rose and remained steady in recent weeks with a 0.3 rating.

Colton and Aboud serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang co-executive produces along with Tucker Cawler and Julieanne Smolinski. Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Home Economics is one of five scripted series renewals announced today by ABC, along with The Conners (Season 5),  Big Sky (Season 3), A Million Little Things (Season 5) and The Wonder Years (Season 2). They join previously announced Abbott Elementary (Season 2), The Rookie (Season 5), The Good Doctor (Season 6), Station 19 (Season 6), Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) and The Goldbergs (Season 10).

 

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad