You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peacock Preens In First NewFronts Pitch, Touting “One Complete Package” Across Linear And Streaming

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hollywood And Political Figures React To Report Supreme Court Voted To Overturn Roe V. Wade Per Draft Opinion: “They Have Gone Too Damn Far”

AP

Politico reported late today on what it says is a draft Supreme Court opinion that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving states the power to ban abortion. It is reportedly based on a preliminary vote by the court on a Mississippi case before it.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez was among the first to respond, retweeting a post detailing how the opinion could impact gay rights and writing, “As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.”

Senator Bernie Sanders said in a post, “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn wrote, “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere.”

Related Story

Politico Obtains Draft Opinion Showing Supreme Court Poised To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Seth MacFarlane quipped that the vote is one of “the consequences of allowing a small-minded former reality show host to appoint three Supreme Court justices.”

Star Trek actor George Takei was even more strident, ending his post with “They have gone too damn far.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad