Hollywood And Political Figures React To Report Supreme Court Voted To Overturn Roe V. Wade Per Draft Opinion: “They Have Gone Too Damn Far”

Politico reported late today on what it says is a draft Supreme Court opinion that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving states the power to ban abortion. It is reportedly based on a preliminary vote by the court on a Mississippi case before it.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez was among the first to respond, retweeting a post detailing how the opinion could impact gay rights and writing, “As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.”

Senator Bernie Sanders said in a post, “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn wrote, “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere.”

Seth MacFarlane quipped that the vote is one of “the consequences of allowing a small-minded former reality show host to appoint three Supreme Court justices.”

Star Trek actor George Takei was even more strident, ending his post with “They have gone too damn far.”

As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights. Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change https://t.co/5Isec0osV0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere. The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER. https://t.co/K0wuVKXxho — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 3, 2022

Two Supreme Court seats were stolen by Republicans. One third of the Supreme Court was appointed by a traitor. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 3, 2022

Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 3, 2022

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell. https://t.co/EhwSWXiZhx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade. We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022

The consequences of allowing a small-minded former reality show host to appoint three Supreme Court justices: https://t.co/grt9nAKgoG — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 3, 2022

My ladies. My beloveds.

We must vote.

We must fight.

AGAIN.

🔥 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 3, 2022

Honestly, what's going to have to happen is states with legalized abortion will open their doors to women seeking abortions. There will be a network of travel vouchers, plans to arrange/provide abortion services. It's not an even slightly perfect plan. But it'll have to be. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 3, 2022

It is a fundamental right for a woman to make her own health decisions. We must protect the right to choose and codify Roe v Wade into law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 3, 2022

The draft SCOTUS opinion—allowing laws banning abortion in all cases, including rape—shows a right-wing majority poised to destroy Roe, Casey and the constitutional right to privacy. Striking down fundamental rights, they seek to usher in an Orban-style “illiberal democracy.” — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 3, 2022

In light of the reported decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, CO remains a state where freedom is respected and where any person has the ability to live, work, thrive, and raise a family on their own terms. pic.twitter.com/kqz75vEJ8J — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 3, 2022

PSA: if Roe falls, your constitutional right to birth control will also be in jeopardy. This has never just been about abortion. It’s about controlling & criminalizing our bodies. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 25, 2022

If this report proves true, it means that SCOTUS has stripped women of their rights to equality, autonomy, and reproductive health. Last year, the House voted to codify Roe v. Wade. The Senate must end the filibuster and pass this legislation immediately. https://t.co/p2xfplJ2eH — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) May 3, 2022