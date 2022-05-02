‘Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis’ Gives A Nip And Tuck To Celebrity Homes In New Series

Hollywood homes are ready for their close-up, and so is Jeff Lewis. The interior designer and house flipper is back after a three-year hiatus with a new show, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.

Lewis will take viewers into the homes of some of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, helping them transform their spaces. The first three episodes will premiere on June 10, with a new episode available each Friday through July 29, streaming exclusively on Amazon Freevee, the new name for IMDb TV.

In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, Jeff Lewis Design will tackle home improvements on every scale. With a small team of trusted project managers, including long-time employee and SIRIUS XM radio co-host Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, and new assistant Shane Douglas, hilarity and drama ensue.

Stars whose homes will get the Lewis treatment include Anthony Anderson, Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Melissa Rivers, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and Wilmer Valderrama.

The show is executive produced by Jeff Lewis, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Billy Taylor serves as the series showrunner.