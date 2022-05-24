‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’: Lesley-Ann Brandt To Star In Hulu Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt is joining Hulu musical pilot History of a Pleasure Seeker.

The project, which is based on Richard Mason’s novel, is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

The book, which was published in 2012 by Penguin Random House, follows Piet Barol, who has an instinctive appreciation for pleasure and a gift for finding it. When his mother dies, Piet applies for a job as tutor to the troubled son of Europe’s leading hotelier – a child who refuses to leave his family’s mansion on one of Amsterdam’s grandest canals. As Piet enters this glittering world, he learns its secrets and finds his life transformed.

Brandt will play Jacobina in the project. Powerful, beautiful and always in control, Jacobina has achieved everything her privileged childhood taught her to wish for. She’s helped her husband become one of the richest men in Europe and her two accomplished daughters rule the fashion world. But her adored 10-year-old son Egbert has refused to leave the house for two years.

Carla Woodcock and Callum Kerr star as Constance and Piet, respectively. Olumide Olorunfemi and Bebe Bettencourt also feature.

Brandt is coming off the sixth and final season of Netflix’s Lucifer, where she play Maze, a demon from Hell and loveable anti-hero. The South Africa-born actor started her career in New Zealand series Diplomatic Immunity and broke through playing Naevia in Starz’ Spartacus: Blood & Sand. She has also appeared in Gotham, The Librarians and Memphis Beat.

ABC Signature is producing the pilot in association with American Gods and The Mosquito Coast producer Fremantle and Hat Trick Productions, the British production company behind series such as Showtime’s Episodes and Anna Paquin’s Flack.

Mason executive produces with Julie Robinson, who will direct, along with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, Hat Trick Productions boss Jimmy Mulville and Fremantle. Christopher Read will compose the music, along with Mason, and also serves as executive producer.

Brandt is repped by ICM, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.