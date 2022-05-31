‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’: Crystal Yu to Star In Hulu Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Yu joining the Hulu musical pilot History of a Pleasure Seeker.

Yu will play Zhen Zhao, who was born in Shanghai and sold into a Geisha house in Tokyo. She fled to the West in her teens and and is now Europe’s leading beautician, with her skills in body transformation second to none.

The project, which is based on Richard Mason’s 2012 novel, is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque. It follows follows Piet Barol, who has an instinctive appreciation for pleasure and a gift for finding it. When his mother dies, Piet applies for a job as tutor to the troubled son of Europe’s leading hotelier – a child who refuses to leave his family’s mansion on one of Amsterdam’s grandest canals. As Piet enters this glittering world, he learns its secrets and finds his life transformed.

Yu’s recent credits include a special guest appearance on Doctor Who and a recurring role on Silverpoint. She is best known for playing the feisty Registrar Dr. Lily Chao on BBC One’s award-winning medical drama Casualty.

Other TV roles include Soulmates, Industry, Keeping Faith, and Chimerica. On stage, Yu played a lead in Michael Boyd’s Wild Goose Dreams at Theatre Royal Bath.

Originally from Hong Kong, Yu first came to London at the age of 11 after being offered a place at the Elmhurst School of Dance and Performing Arts. She is a trilingual actor, speaking Cantonese, Mandarin and English.

She is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Gavin Denton-Jones at Denton Brierley and attorney Jay Patel.