‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 4; Season 3 Premiere Date Set; First-Look Clip

Ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Disney+ has ordered a fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The eight-episode third season will premiere on July 27, with each episode streaming weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+. The streamer also released a first-look clip of Season 3 (see above).

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand, Better Nate Than Ever), Season 3 is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

It stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles. They’ll be joined in Season 3 by recurring cast members Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura and Ben Stillwell and guest stars Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Olivia Rodrigo, Larry Saperstein and Joe Serafini.

Inspired by the two-time Emmy-winning High School Musical franchise, the series has garnered record numbers for its soundtracks across the first two seasons and holiday special, with two billion combined streams to date.

“This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

Federle added: “This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars.”

Seasons one and two are available on Disney+.