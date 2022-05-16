HGTV & Food Network Unveil First Slate Post-Warner Bros. Deal With More Guy Fieri & Nicole Curtis Series

HGTV and Food Network are bolstering their lineups.

The two cable networks, which are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, have unveiled their first slates following the merger – although the faces remain familiar.

HGTV has ordered new series including Cristy Lee’s Steal This House, Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue from Nicole Curtis, Flip to A Million and First Home Fix, while Food Network has commissioned BBQ USA, It’s CompliPlated and Guy’s Ultimate Game Night from Guy Fieri.

The new slates mean that the two networks will have more than 70 new series across their 2022 schedules with HGTV producing more than 570 hours of new original programming in 2022 including 3 new series and specials, and 27 returning programs and Food Network with more than 660 hours of new programming for the year, including 40 new series and specials, and 30 returners. All shows will launch on Discovery+.

Jane Latman, who runs both networks as President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “HGTV and Food Network are two of the biggest, most influential brands in television with programming that more than 25 million viewers seek out and watch live weekly. We are the established leaders in the home and food genres, and our top priority remains developing, producing and promoting new series that fill our bench with even more talented experts with star power. You also will see us generating fresh ideas that keep our existing fan-favorite series top of mind with this passionate audience.”

New Series:

HGTV

Steal This House

Premieres on HGTV Saturday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Cristy Lee (All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+) stars in the Detroit-based home renovation series Steal This House. While she is known for her expertise fixing cars, trucks and bikes, Cristy’s heart is in home improvement. She sees the potential in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. For her clients, Cristy proves that it’s worth the risk to buy a lower-priced house that needs work, create a smart renovation budget and invest in a renovation to transform the place into the home of

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue

Premieres on HGTV and launches on discovery+ Wednesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Nicole Curtis, the home renovation star best known for her hands-on restoration of crumbling old houses in Rehab Addict and Rehab Addict Rescue, returns to her Lake Orion, Michigan, hometown to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue. Nicole revisits the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family.

Flip to A Million

Premieres on HGTV and launches on discovery+ Monday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In Flip to A Million, HGTV conducts an edge-of-your-seat house flipping experiment as never seen before. The series follows two couples who are both successful house flippers in their respective markets: Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel of Long Island, New York, and Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois. The pairs are dropped in an unfamiliar city—Dallas, Texas—where they set out to prove that in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune. With an initial budget of only $1,000, each couple works the real estate and flipping market to buy and sell properties. Their goal: build to a $1 million house sale in just six months. To try to make it happen, the duos must go to any length to flip to a million.

First Home Fix

Premieres on HGTV Saturday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

First Home Fix spotlights design duo and real-life couple, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus, as they create custom one-of-a-kind renovations for eager millennial clients. Austin and Raisa show these first-time homeowners how to best stretch their tight budgets using sweat equity and strategic, uniquely personalized design decisions. In the end, the pair helps their young clients transform their dated properties into a home they never dreamed would be possible.

Food Network

BBQ USA

Premieres on Food Network and launches on discovery+ Monday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

It’s the most competitive game in food – BBQ! And in this new series, chef and restaurateur Michael Symon is headed to the biggest BBQ competitions across the country to bring viewers right into the action as he showcases the most elite competitors and top-notch BBQ talent as they battle for the ultimate barbecue bragging rights and prizes. From Georgia to Kansas to Texas, and points in between, Michael takes viewers behind the scenes to join in all the cooking action including a look at the most diehard devotees of this culinary spectacle, and of course, the most drool-worthy, mouthwatering ‘que that you’ve ever seen.

It’s CompliPlated

Premieres on Food Network and launches on discovery+ Thursday, August 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

It’s CompliPlated is a hilarious new cooking show that has determined chefs attempting to please the most particular panel of eaters with the same plate of food. Hosted by New York Times bestselling-author, actress, vegan foodie and inaugural Food Network Hot List designee, Tabitha Brown, this series is for all the home cooks out there who are looking for ways to make the delicious dishes we all love, while accommodating all the different diets, food allergies and tastes in their household. Chopped judge and Tournament of Champions II winner, Maneet Chauhan, joins the action each week as the competing chefs pull out all the stops to see who can make the best, universal meal for their complicated, picky preferences and walk away with $10,000!

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

Premieres on Food Network Wednesday, August 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

If you put a game show and a food competition show in a blender, you get Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. Hollywood celebrities and their closest friends and family join host Guy Fieri in the Flavortown Lounge for an evening of food, drinks and off-the-hook food-related games and trivia like “Dish Pics,” “The Guy-Q Test,” and “Charade the Pantry,” as well as hands-on food challenges like “Blind Baker” and “Omelette Offs.” It’s all fun and games as the guests must stay on their toes as they battle for crazy prizes, and the best part is, it’s all in the name of charity.