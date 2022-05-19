Heroes And Villains Promotes Three To Partner, Acquires First Friday Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based literary management and production company Heroes and Villains Entertainment has elevated longtime managers Benjamin Blake, Henry Huang and Jennifer Ray to partner. The trio are the first managers HVE has elevated to partner since the company’s formation in 2008. They join founding partners Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld and Dick Hillenbrand in their new station.

Blake began his career in theater in New York City. He worked at CAA before founding his own management company, Freyadog Entertainment, which was acquired by Heroes and Villains in 2015. Huang joined HVE in 2015, following stints at ICM, Industry Entertainment and Station 3 Entertainment. Ray joined in 2016, having worked at William Morris, CAA and Benderspink before becoming a manager at Principal Entertainment LA. She is also the producing partner of writer-director Lauren Miller Rogen at Lylas Pictures.

Krista Sipp, Devon Byers Markus Goerg

“Benjamin, Jen and Henry have been core members of Heroes and Villains for years. Their taste in material, passion for their clients, and dedication to the company made this decision an easy one for us,” said Heroes and Villains’ founding partners in a joint statement. “We’re excited for this next step in the evolution of the company and couldn’t imagine them being anything but permanent members of the HVE family.”

Heroes and Villains also announced today that it will be expanding, with the acquisition of the lit management firm, First Friday Entertainment. Founders Krista Sipp and Devon Byers will join HVE’s management team immediately, bringing with them their entire roster of clients.

“Krista and Devon have built a wonderful business over the last few years, and we knew they would be a great addition to Heroes and Villains,” said the HVE partners. “Their approach to representation is smart, strategic, and driven by a fierce belief in their clients. We’re thrilled to have them on the team!”