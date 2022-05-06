Henry And Max Winkler Team For The First Time On Limited Series ‘King Rex’ For HBO, Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman EPing

EXCLUSIVE: Even as their hit Emmy-winning comedy Barry makes its long awaited return, HBO is looking to stay in business with its star Henry Winkler as sources tell Deadline that HBO is developing the new limited series King Rex with Henry Winkler attached to star and his son, Max, directing the pilot. It would mark the first time the father-son duo have worked together in the business and both Winklers are also exec producing. Joining them as exec producers are Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman who will exec produce through their The 51 banner along with Eli Dansky (the Spellman’s have a first look deal with HBO). Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly (who also has first look deal with HBO) will also exec produce with Trey Selman writing the pilot and co-exec producing.

Based on the November 1980 Texas Monthly article, “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia,” by Lawrence Wright, the series will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played.

After decades of playing classic comedic characters on TV like the Fonz on Happy Days and Gene Cousineau in Barry, the limited series not only gives Henry a different type of character to sink his teeth in, it also allows him the opportunity to work with his son, which has been something he’s wanted since his son started his own directing career.

Max Winkler recently wrote and directed Jungleland starring Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden. The feature, produced by Scott Free Productions, received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 and was released by Paramount in November 2020.

On the TV side, earlier this year, Winkler directed the pilot and executive produced Cruel Summer, which became the most watched series ever on Freeform. Next up for Max Winkler is adapting and directing adventure photographer Ben Moon’s memoir Denali: A Man A Dog, A Friendship Of A Lifetime, which will reteam Max with Hunnam.

The 51 recently y produced the FX/Hulu documentary Hip Hop Uncovered and Peacock’s new series Bel Air, which was just renewed by Peacock. This marks Selman’s first major writing job.

Henry and Max Winkler are represented by CAA and Management 360. Max is also repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. The Spellmans are represented by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Del Shaw.

Texas Monthly is represented by CAA, Kleinberg Lange. Selman is represented by Lit Entertainment Group, Lichter Grossman.