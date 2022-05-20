Henry Eikenberry, Henry Zaga, Thomas Sadoski, Laila Robins Among Those Rounding Out Apple Anthology Series ‘Crowded Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria), Henry Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces), Will Chase (Dopesick), Laila Robins (The Walking Dead), Sam Vartholomeos (Bridge and Tunnel) and Levon Thurman-Hawk have joined Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from Akiva Goldsman and New Regency.

In addition to Holland, they join previously cast Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz.

Written and executive produced by Goldsman and directed by Kornel Mundruczo, The Crowded Room explores inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on A Beautiful Mind Oscar winner Goldsman’s life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the lead role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Chase plays Marlin Chalmers, Danny’s stepfather, who is a senior counselor at a youth detention facility. Sadoski is Matty Dunne, a police detective investigating Danny’s case. Robins plays Susie, Rya’s (Seyfried) mother. Vartholomeos portrays Mike, one of Danny’s best friends. Thurman-Hawke, in his television debut, plays Jonny, Danny’s classmate and best friend who always has his back. Eikenberry is Doug, Danny’s nemesis since grade school. Zaga plays Philip, a prosecutor on Danny’s case.

The series is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series also will be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcoate; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Eikenberry is repped by TMT Entertainment Group, Zaga is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion, Sadoski is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment, Chase is repped by A3 Artists Agency and AC Management, Robins is repped by Paradigm, Vartholomeos is repped by Paradigm and Soffer Entertainment and Thurman-Hawke is repped by CAA.