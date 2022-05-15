Helen Mirren Reprises Elizabeth Role For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Event, ‘A Gallop Through History’

God Save The Queen. And Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth was amused today by yet another celebration of her 70th year on the throne. This time, it was a Windsor castle event called “A Gallop Through History,” which the horse-loving Queen delighted in watching.

The theatrical arena event included 1300 performers and 500 horses, and consisted of four acts, each overseen by a different event host, including Top Gun’s Tom Cruise, British actor Damian Lewis, Bridgeton’s Adjoa Andoh and veteran UK performer Alan Titchmarsh.

The event was designed to take viewers on a “gallop through history,” a reenactment dating from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Highlighting the show was a stage performance featuring Mirren, who has previously played Elizabeth in the HBO miniseries Elizabeth I, and also has played Elizabeth II twice in the films The Audience and The Queen, making the actress the perfect choice for the task.

Featured guests included Omid Djalili, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald. The event was broadcast live by ITV.

Watch some event clips below.