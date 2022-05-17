HBO Max Orders Teen Comedy Pilot ‘Wild Life’ From Brian Grazer & Ron Howard; Izabella Alvarez To Star

EXCLUSIVE: The single-camera teen comedy Wild Life from Imagine Kids+Family has received a pilot order at HBO Max with rising star Izabella Alvarez (Euphoria, The Casagrandes) set as the show’s lead.

From writers and executive producers Jason Ubaldi (All Night, Youth and Consequences), Chris Peterson (That 70s Show, Lab Rats), and Bryan Moore (That 70s Show, Lab Rats), Wild Life follows a diverse group of high school teens who are struggling with personal and social issues who spend their school hours working at the local animal rescue as part of an alternative educational program. While comedy comes from their quirky offbeat personalities and the unique setting of “high school at the animal rescue,” the series will also have heart as working with animals helps them deal with their personal issues with friends and at home.

Executive producers also include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Stephanie Sperber, and Jennilee Cummings for Imagine Kids + Family; Tony Hernandez and Jake Fuller for Jax Media; pilot showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini; and Rachel Raimist who will also direct the pilot.

Alvarez most recently concluded a guest-starring role on Season 2 of the hit HBO series Euphoria where she portrayed Marta. She also starred in the CW’s The Republic of Sarah as high school student Maya.

For three seasons, Alvarez brought to life the animated character of Ronnie Anne Santiago in Nickelodeon’s Daytime Emmy Award-winning animated series The Casagrandes, which revolves around Ronnie Anne and her big, loving, multi-generational Mexican-American family.

Other TV credits include HBO’s Westworld working opposite Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Clifton Collins Jr. who played her father, and on Showtime’s Shameless working opposite Joan Cusack and William H. Macy.

In 2018, Alvarez made her feature debut leading in the independent film, Collisions. She plays the role of Itan, a young girl who embarks on a cross-country quest to determine her mother’s whereabouts and attempts to halt her deportation. Alvarez played opposite Jesse Garcia and Ana de la Reguera.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Curtis Talent Management, and attorney Marios Rush.