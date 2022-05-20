HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order More ‘Care Bears: Unlock The Magic’ For Cartoonito

More Care Bears: Unlock the Magic is on the way. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlighted six new 22-minute Care Bears: Unlock The Magic specials for the Cartoonito preschool block. Production is currently underway. Additionally, season 1 of the 2D animated series (48 11-minute regular episodes and two 22-minute specials) has been extended into early 2027 for the linear and streaming platforms.

Produced by Cloudco Entertainment, Care Bears: Unlock the Magic follows Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Good Luck Bear, Funshine Bear, and Share Bear and many others as they embark on a new adventure from Care-A-Lot to the Silver Lining, a beautiful exotic world inhabited by the Whiffles, a group of innocently happy creatures that plant seeds to keep the magical land of Care-A-Lot growing. Throughout the series, the Care Bears use their belly badge powers to spread messages of sharing, caring, friendship, and courage along with lots of laughs along the way.

Each new special will be tied to a bigger “mini-movie” moment or theme that raises the stakes for the Care Bears and their compatriots in and around Care-A-Lot. Similar to season 1, the specials will also align with Cartoonito’s Humancentric Learning Framework, an educational philosophy that helps young viewers become the best version of themselves, by teaching preschoolers about kindness and friendship.

“Speaking for everyone in Care-a-Lot, we’re excited to bring more joy, magic, adventure, and discovery of Care Bears: Unlock the Magic – as well as the occasional ‘Care Bear Stare’ – to HBO Max and Cartoon Network with these new specials,” said Sean Gorman, Cloudco Entertainment, President.

Season 1 of the Care Bears: Unlock the Magic series is also available in the UK (Tiny Pop and Sky-TV), Canada (Wildbrain’s Family Channel and Family Jr.), France (Tiji and Gulli), Switzerland (RTS), Israel (Hop!), Brazil (Gloob), Mexico (Televisa), Spanish pan-LatAm (Noggin), Australia (Channel 9), South Africa (ETV), Middle East (E-vision and E Junior), Portugal (Canal Junior, Panda), China (CCTV14) with future worldwide broadcaster deals in the works.