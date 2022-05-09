‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Haskiri Velazquez To Lead Teen Musical ‘Intermedium’ Alongside Michael Rady, Amy Hargreaves, More

EXCLUSIVE: Haskiri Velazquez (Saved By The Bell, The Forty-Year-Old Version), Michael Rady (J. Edgar, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), and Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why, Homeland) are among the cast of the teen musical romance Intermedium from Mainframe Pictures. An exclusive photo of Velazquez as “It Girl” Nina Romero can be found below.

Haskiri Velazquez as Nina Romero in ‘Intermedium.’ David Apuzzo/Mainframe Pictures

Emily Keefe and Beau Minniear return from the 2018 short film of the same name with a cast that also includes Sean Allan Krill (Dopesick), Julie Halston (Sex and the City), Jesse Posey (Selena), and Sadie Scott (Sweetbitter).

Directed by Erik Bloomquist and penned by Taylor Turner, Intermedium follows an obsessive-compulsive teenager (Keefe) as she searches for a way to rid her home of the ghost (Minniear) that haunts it — but their unexpected connection makes it hard to let go.

Nina is described as savvy, motivated, and effortlessly cool—but a dark cloud lingers beneath the facade. Haunted by her boyfriend’s tragic death the previous year, Nina is left grappling with a myriad of insecurities that she struggles to contend with on her own.

Erik Bloomquist and Carson Bloomquist produce for Mainframe with Adam Weppler and Taylor Turner. The film is being readied to debut on the film festival circuit with an anticipated wide release in 2023.

“Intermedium is a beautiful marriage of my passions and sensibilities for both theatre and cinema,” Bloomquist said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “Heartfelt and hilarious, like Ryan Murphy meets La La Land, our film is an exploration of what it is to see and be seen.”

Other upcoming projects from Mainframe include the 1980s-set coming-of-age horror pic She Came from the Woods, also directed by Bloomquist and starring Cara Buono, William Sadler, Clare Foley, and Spencer List.

Velazquez is repped by Take 3 Talent. Rady is repped by Gersh and Authentic. Hargreaves is repped by Artists & Representatives and Smith Talent Group.