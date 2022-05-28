Harvey Weinstein Pondering Legal Action Over Lurid Self-Published Tell-All Book

Awaiting trial in Los Angeles on sex crimes, Harvey Weinstein today became a lurid literary sensation. A self-published tome about the incarcerated producer surfaced for sale on Amazon, and Weinstein’s team is considering legal action.

Titled Harvey Weinstein: My Story, the memoir was independently published by in various formats on May 10. The book was available for purchase on Amazon until early Friday afternoon, when the listing was abruptly taken down.

Although the book was allegedly authored by Weinstein, Newsweek reported Friday that the book was written by two of his fellow inmates. It was compiled by Dennis Sobin, director of the nonprofit Prisons Foundation, which publishes the works of convicts.

“The work that was published by Prisons Foundation is in no way associated with Harvey Weinstein. Any suggestion that this farce is “autobiographical” is patently false and a fraud. We are currently looking into legal recourse,” said Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson.

The book was subsequently removed by Amazon. “All publishers are required to follow our content guidelines and the terms and conditions of our service,” the company said in a statement. “This book is no longer for sale and we’ve taken appropriate action on the publisher account.”

The 203-page book is an examination of Weinstein’s career, which was derailed in 2017.