Harry Styles Makes ‘Daylight’ Music Video With James Corden For $300 On ‘The Late Late Show’

On the heels of his latest Tom Cruise stunt, The Late Late Show‘s James Corden has reunited with another frequent guest, Harry Styles, who trusted the comedian with making a music video for his song “Daylight.” In his directorial debut, Corden shot the video in Brooklyn for $300 in three hours. The duo knocked on a couple of doors until four young women opened their apartment for Corden, Styles and their crew.

Using props they found around the apartment and several of the women’s friends whom they summoned in, Corden directed Styles and the background performers around the apartment as well as on the roof of the building, also employing some green screen trickery.

You can watch the final product below and how the music video was made above.

 

 

