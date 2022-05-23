‘Hard Knocks In Season’ Huddles With Kyler Murray & Arizona Cardinals For HBO Max

The second season of HBO Max’s unscripted spinoff series Hard Knocks in Season will feature the Arizona Cardinals and their exciting young quarterback Kyler Murray. The streamer is teaming with NFL Films for the docuseries, which will launch in November.

In Season will document the NFC West contenders as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason. Led by their thrid-year signal caller, the team started 7-0 for the first time since 1947, when the franchise was in St. Louis, en route to a wild-card playoff berth. The Cardinals lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

The 2022 in-season edition of the unscripted staple will marks the Cardinals’ first appearance in the Hard Knocks franchise, which launched in 2001.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films VP and Senior Coordinating Producer. “This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona.”

The preseason edition of Hard Knocks is set to resume with the Detroit Lions being featured on the five-episode run of Hard Knocks Training Camp, which premieres Tuesday, August 9, on HBO.