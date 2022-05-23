You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James To Host ABC Game Show ‘The Final Straw’ With Peyton Manning As EP

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Hard Knocks In Season’ Huddles With Kyler Murray & Arizona Cardinals For HBO Max

'Hard Knocks In Season' 2022 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray HBO Max; Arizona Cardinals

The second season of HBO Max’s unscripted spinoff series Hard Knocks in Season will feature the Arizona Cardinals and their exciting young quarterback Kyler Murray. The streamer is teaming with NFL Films for the docuseries, which  will launch in November.

In Season will document the NFC West contenders as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason. Led by their thrid-year signal caller, the team started 7-0 for the first time since 1947, when the franchise was in St. Louis, en route to a wild-card playoff berth. The Cardinals lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Mega Agency

The 2022 in-season edition of the unscripted staple will marks the Cardinals’ first appearance in the Hard Knocks franchise, which launched in 2001.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films VP and Senior Coordinating Producer. “This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona.”

The preseason edition of Hard Knocks is set to resume with the Detroit Lions being featured on the five-episode run of Hard Knocks Training Camp, which premieres Tuesday, August 9, on HBO.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad