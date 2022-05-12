Hallmark Greenlights New Primetime Series ‘The Way Home’; Follows Three Generations of Women

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel has greenlit The Way Home, the first primetime series to be ordered under the leadership of Executive VP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly of Crown Media Family Networks.

The Way Home is a family drama that follows the lives of three generations of women within the Landry family — and it comes with a time travel twist. Here’s the official logline for the series that’s set to begin production this summer in Ontario, Canada: “Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s estranged mother Del are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events created a chasm in their family that time has yet to repair. Kat and Del still aren’t on speaking terms. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. When the three generations come together under one roof for the first time in more than two decades, a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing and helps them find their way back to each other.”

The series will premiere on Crown Media’s flagship cable network in 2023 with casting announcements expected in the coming weeks. The series is executive produced by the mother-daughter team of Heather Conkie (Heartland, Port Hope) and Alexandra Clarke (Heartland, Hudson), with Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew exec producing for MarVista Entertainment and Arnie Zipursky and Marly Reed exec producing for Neshama Entertainment.

“One of my passions is developing series and it’s beyond thrilling to spearhead the development of The Way Home and others for Crown Media,” said Daly.

“I can’t wait to share the emotional story of the Landry women so beautifully and creatively imagined by Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke and that is sure to become appointment TV for our viewers,” continued Laurie Ferneau, senior VP development at Crown Media Family Networks.

“We were all drawn to this extraordinary, unique story of three generations of women, haunted by tragedy and past secrets, who discover an ability to travel through time and potentially change their future,” said Pillemer, who is an exec VP of creative affairs for MarVista. “Lisa and her team at Crown Media have been incredible champions of this series that is sure to charm and enrapture, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring it to the screen.”

MarVista, a Fox Entertainment Company, produces and distributes a variety of content across the world. Its recent projects include the Amazon Prime Video release Christmas Is Canceled starring Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney, and Janel Parrish; indie features including Stay Awake starring Chrissy Metz; the IFC release Hunter Hunter with Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, and Camille Sullivan; and the GLAAD nominated Under the Christmas Tree starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, and Ricki Lake.