‘Hacks’ Scene-Stealer Megan Stalter Finds First Leading Film Role In Hannah Pearl Utt’s Dark Comedy ‘Cora Bora’

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Stalter, one of the breakout stars of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series Hacks, has found her first leading film role in the dark comedy Cora Bora, from director Hannah Pearl Utt (Disengaged).

The indie centers on Cora (Stalter), who senses her open relationship is on the rocks. When the struggling musician and messy millennial goes home to Portland to win her girlfriend back, she realizes it’s much more than her love life that needs salvaging.

Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh), Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick), Ayden Mayeri (I Love That for You), Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect franchise), Andre Hyland (Big Time Adolescence) and Heather Morris (Glee) will also star in the pic, which is a co-production between the Los Angeles Media Fund and Neon Heart Productions, in collaboration with Almanor Films.

The film written by Rhianon Jones marks Utt’s follow-up to the dramedy Before You Know It, which premiered in competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Utt is reunited on the project with Sundance Creative Producer alum Mallory Schwartz (Before You Know It), who’s producing alongside Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman for the Los Angeles Media Fund (Shirley). Jones, Andrew Blau, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest and Tristan Scott-Behrends are serving as executive producers. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and will represent the film for distribution.

Stalter is an actor, comedian and social media personality who found a breakout role as talent agent Jimmy’s (Paul W. Downs) lovably frustrating assistant Kayla on HBO Max’s hit comedy series Hacks, which returns for its second season today. She will next be seen as a guest star on the anticipated reboot of Queer as Folk, which is scheduled to premiere on Peacock in June, as well as in the Daisy Ridley film Sometimes I Think About Dying, from director Rachel Lambert.

Gibbs will next be seen in Celine Song’s Past Lives for A24, and will star opposite Zoey Deutch in Something from Tiffany’s, for Hello Sunshine and Amazon. Jacinto will next appear in Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, Nnamdi Asomugh’s The Knife and the fencing thriller Balestra, with Cush Jumbo and James Badge Dale.

Mayeri’s upcoming projects include Dave Franco’s rom-com Somebody I Used to Know and Greg Mottola’s comedy Confess, Fletch. Mann recently appeared on HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and will next be seen in the films About Fate and Butterfly in the Typewriter.

Fit recently appeared on Showtime’s I Love That for You and will next be seen in Melissa Miller Constanzo’s comedy, The List. Hyland will next be seen in Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut, El Tonto. Also coming up for Morrison is the drama Big America, from writer-director David Moreton.

