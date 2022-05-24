Greta Van Susteren Joins Newsmax; Hourlong Nightly Program Bows Next Month

A veteran of CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC is headed to upstart cable news outlet Newsmax. Greta Van Susteren has joined the network and will lead its nightly lineup as host of The Record with Greta Van Susteren starting June 14.

Newsmax touts the new show as “a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.”

“With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening,” Van Susteren said.

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren came to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Fox News hired her away from CNN in 2002, and she would move to MSNBC some 15 years later, after resigning from FNC. But the new For the Record with Greta lasted only six months. She later joined Voice of America as a contributor and hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray television network.

“I have been friends with [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy for years, and he is giving me this great opportunity to return, giving me the complete freedom to cover the news that really matters to people,” Van Susteren said. “I have been impressed by Newsmax’s team and their success, and would love to be part of a news network that is really growing.”

Added Ruddy: “No one in journalism better exemplifies Newsmax’s mission to provide fact-based news and fact-based opinion than Greta Van Susteren. We are so pleased and honored to have Greta lead our nightly news lineup of programs.”