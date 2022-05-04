‘Great Freedom’ Star Franz Rogowski Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Rising German actor Franz Rogowski, who most recently starred in Cannes Film Festival critical hit Great Freedom, has signed with CAA.

Sebastian Meise’s drama, about the criminilization of homosexuality in post-war Germany, won the 2021 Un Certain Regard Jury Prize in Cannes. Rogowski gives a magnetic performance as Hans, a man repeatedly imprisoned under Paragraph 175 but who over the span of decades develops an unlikely bond with his cellmate.

Rogowski is also known for Christian Petzold films Transit and Undine, Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, Gabriele Mainetti’s Venice Film Festival title Freaks Out and Sebastian Schipper’s Berlin drama Victoria.

The former Berlin Shooting Star also starred in In The Aisles for which he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 2018 German Film Awards and a Lola Award.

Rogowski continues to be represented in the UK by Sam Fox and Kate Morrison at B-Side Management, and in Germany by Angela Hobrig at Agentur Hobrig.