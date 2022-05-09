Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights To Hello Sunshine Doc ‘Fair Play’ Based On Book By Eve Rodsky

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Hello Sunshine’s documentary Fair Play, based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Eve Rodsky, slating it for release in select theaters and on demand on July 8th.

The film from director Jennifer Siebel Newsom looks at the unequal division of labor in the home—a hot topic, which has taken on even more urgency in recent years, with the Covid pandemic exacerbating an already tension-filled dynamic in millions of households. It takes viewers into the homes of real families that are on a journey to balance their home life, while presenting interviews with Melinda Gates, author C. Nicole Mason and Congresswoman Katie Porter. Fair Play was produced by Hello Sunshine, in association with The Representation Project and P&G Studios.

“The home presents so small but it speaks to a much larger issue which is about reframing the value of time,” said Rodsky. “Is an hour holding your child’s hand in the pediatrician’s office as valuable as an hour in the boardroom? We believe it is. This film aims to spark a conversation that fosters true fairness and healthy partnerships, starting with our most important organization, the home.”

“Gravitas is proud to partner with Hello Sunshine in the release of FAIR PLAY in theaters and on VOD this summer,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler. “We feel that this documentary can be a game-changer for many people by smartly and entertainingly digging into the dilemma facing many households today, balancing tasks and responsibilities.”

Gravitas Ventures is a distributor of indie features and documentaries founded in 2006, which sold to multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment last November, and recently announced the launch of the new theatrical release label, Gravitas Premiere. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Guentzler negotiated the deal for Fair Play on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.