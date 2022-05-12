‘Grand Crew’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of comedy series Grand Crew.

Starring Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer, Grand Crew hails from writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson.

Written by Jackson with Goor supervising, Grand Crew revolves around a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

Jackson and Goor executive produce the series.

The first season of the series, which comes from Universal Television, reached 17M total viewers, according to the network across all platforms and the premiere episode was NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.

It joins Young Rock, which was renewed for a third season this morning, as well as American Auto, which was renewed for a second season. Mr. Mayor and Kenan, however, were canceled.

Separately, yesterday, the network picked up George Lopez comedy Lopez Vs. Lopez to series, while its comedy pilot Hungry, which is exec produced by Demi Lovato and stars Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter, is not moving forward.