‘Gotham Knights’, ‘Walker: Independence’ & ‘The Winchesters’ Picked Up To Series By The CW

The CW has ordered to series all three of its pilots: DC Comics-based Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters.

All three are based on underlying IP: Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, Walker origin story Walker: Independence and Gotham Knights. Because of their pedigree, solid execution and the fact that this is half the number of pilots the CW has normally picked up over the past decade, all had been major contenders from the start.

The Winchesters is said to be the strongest attempt at a Supernatural spinoff to date; it is the first to go to series. Gotham Knights‘ pickup comes as the CW canceled three other DC series: Batwoman, which was set in a similar world, Naomi and Legends of Tomorrow. And Walker: Independence has been getting praise for its expansive Western feel.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. It picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produced the pilot.

Starring Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara, Walker prequel Walker: Independence, written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke and directed by Larry Teng, is set in the late 1800s. It follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker: Independence.



Supernatural prequel The Winchesters hails from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Glen Winter directed and executive produced the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, in The Winchesters, before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions as part of their overall deal with WBTV. Chaos Machine produces in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios.

The three series orders, as well as the earlier renewal of All American: Homecoming, join the seven scripted early renewals previously announced for the 2022-23 broadcast season: All American (Season 5), The Flash (Season 9), Kung Fu (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 4), Riverdale (Season 7), Superman & Lois (Season 3) and Walker (Season 3).