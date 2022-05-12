‘Good Sam’ Canceled By CBS After One Season

Medical drama Good Sam has been canceled at CBS.

The series, which stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, launched on January 5, taking the place of ten-episode series CSI: Vegas. It never got traction with viewers and ended its run as CBS’ lowest rated scripted series of the season.

Good Sam starred One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. star Bush as a talented yet stifled surgeon, who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents – and also happens to be her father, played by Isaacs.

Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson also starred.

The series came from writer Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and Sutton St. Productions banner and CBS Studios. Wech, Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein exec produce.