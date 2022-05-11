Glen Powell & Adria Arjona To Star In Action-Comedy ‘Hitman’ From Director Richard Linklater; AGC International Launching Sales At Cannes

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Adria Arjona (upcoming Father of the Bride) have signed on to star in the upcoming action-comedy Hitman, from Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater (Boyhood). AGC International is launching international sales on the pic at Cannes and will co-rep domestic rights with CAA Media Finance and Cinetic.

The film written by Linklater and Powell is based on a true story chronicled in a Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth. It has Powell starring as the most sought-after, albeit least trustworthy hitman in Houston. If you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or a sadistic boss, you’d better watch out: he works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman (Arjona) trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend, he finds himself living the life of one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with becoming a criminal himself.

Hitman follows Linklater’s casting of Powell in films including Fast Food Nation, Everybody Wants Some!! and Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. The project is Powell’s first as a screenwriter to be produced. AGC Studios is financing the pic, which is heading into production in October. Linklater and Michael Blizzard are producing it for Detour Pictures, alongside Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell for BarnStorm Productions.

Linklater is represented by CAA and attorneys John Sloss and Jackie Eckhouse; Powell by CAA and Johnson Shapiro; Arjona by CAA, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Bateman by CAA, Lighthouse Management + Media, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; and Texas Monthly by CAA.