‘Glee’ Returns To Streaming With New Homes At Disney+ & Hulu

Six months after it left Netflix, Glee is returning to streaming. The celebrated musical dramedy will be available on Disney’s Disney+ and Hulu starting June 1, coinciding with the kickoff of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Disney+ and Hulu made the announcement jointly today, National Streaming Day. (You can see it below)

Glee, which ran on Fox for XX seasons, was produced by 20th Television, which became part of Disney as part of the company’s acquisition of Fox assets. Like the other key Disney-owned properties that had pre-existing streaming deals elsewhere, Disney is bringing Glee to the in-house streamers after its Netflix pact expired. The same recently happened to the Marvel Netflix series, which relocated to Disney+, and FX’s American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Pose, which moved from Netflix to Hulu.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, Glee premiered on Fox in 2009 and followed the choir members of the fictional William McKinley High School. Its original cast includes Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, the late Cory Monteith, the late Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, Dianna Argon, Chris Colfer and Heather Morris. The series ended in March 2015, winning four Emmys and two GLAAD Media Awards.