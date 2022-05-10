Gkids Sets Summer Release For ‘The Deer King’, Partners With Fathom On Preview Events – Watch The Trailer

Gkids today announced that its upcoming animated feature The Deer King, from directors Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji, will hit theaters nationwide in July. Fan preview events of the Japanese-language version will be put on in cinemas nationwide on July 13th, in partnership with Fathom Events, with previews of the English-language version to take place the following day.

In addition to the full feature, preview audiences will view a special introduction from Ando, exclusive to the Fathom Events screenings. These events will be followed by a limited theatrical release in select markets nationwide starting July 15th.

The Deer King is a fantasy epic marking the directorial debut of veteran animator Ando, whose work on such landmark films as Spirited Away, Paprika and Your Name helped shape the world of modern animation. It’s set in the aftermath of a brutal war and follows former soldier Van, who toils in a mine controlled by the ruling empire. One day, his solitary existence is upended when a pack of wild dogs carrying a deadly and incurable disease attack, leaving only Van and a young girl named Yuna as survivors. Finally free, the pair seek out a simple existence in the countryside but are pursued by nefarious forces. Intent on protecting Yuna at all costs, Van must uncover the true cause of the plague ravaging the kingdom—and its possible cure.

The film hailing from Production I.G. (Ghost in the Shell) is based on the award-winning book series by Nahoko Uehashi, which has printed 2.2 million copies in Japan to date. Tickets will go on sale here, here and at participating theaters box offices on June 10th.

Gkids is a producer and distributor of award-winning animated features which has scored 12 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations since its founding in 2008 with The Secret of Kells, A Cat in Paris, Chico & Rita, Ernest & Celestine, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, Song of the Sea, Boy and the World, When Marnie Was There, My Life as a Zucchini, The Breadwinner, Mirai and Wolfwalkers. The company also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli film library, as well as the television series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and hosts the Animation Is Film festival, taking place annually in Los Angeles.

Check out a new trailer for The Deer King unveiled today by Gkids by clicking above.