Gina Reyes Joins UTA As Television Literary Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Reyes has joined UTA as an Agent in the Television Literary division. She will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Partners & Co-Heads of TV Literary, Dan Erlij, and Allan Haldeman.

Prior to joining UTA, Reyes served as a Television Literary agent at Verve Talent & Literary Agency. Throughout her tenure, she worked with clients such as Aitch Alberto (Duster, Little America, upcoming Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe), Tanuj Chopra (Delhi Crime), Marvin Lemus (Gentefied), Eif Rivera (Power Book franchise, BMF, For Life), Rebecca Rodriguez (Debris, Snowpiercer, Mayans M.C., upcoming Zorro and Breathe) and Santa Sierra (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Vida, Mayans M.C., Narcos), among others.

“Throughout her career, Gina has worked to uplift and champion unique and important storytellers,“ jointly said Erlij and Haldeman in a statement to Deadline. “She has helped identify and amplify the next generation of creative talent and we look forward to seeing the great things she will accomplish at UTA.”

Reyes began her career at ICM Partners in motion picture production before transitioning to film development at Salma Hayek’s production company, Ventanazul. She later went on to become a feature film creative executive at 20th Century Fox and then moved over to 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting.

She then developed and oversaw the first all-female directors’ initiative, the Fox TV Directors Lab, which helped feature directors expand into the episodic space. Additionally, Reyes oversaw the Fox Writers Lab, where she drove the staffing of female and diverse voices on scripted series.

“I’ve admired the great work UTA has done for some of the most iconic creators and rising stars in television,” said Reyes. “I’m looking forward to joining the team to help build and elevate this incredible roster of creatives.”