‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Pinnock, a star of CBS breakout comedy Ghosts, has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

On Ghosts, Pinnock plays Alberta, a Prohibition-era lounge singer turned ghost who is trapped in a modern-day country estate recently inherited by two unexpecting new tenants. The hit comedy series recently wrapped its first season and has been renewed for a second season on CBS.

Pinnock also co-created with Punam Patel (I Love That For You), the adult animated series Unmentionables, which is being developed for television by Emmy-winning producer Anthony Hemingway and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson. The project revolves around a rag-tag group of undergarments and the occupational hazards and triumphs they go through with their millennial owner.

Pinnock most recently hosted the Casting Society’s 37th Annual Artios Awards, which recognize execellence in casting from the year in entertainment. She also is developing a pilot of her viral sketch series, Hashtag Booked. Co-created with LaNisa Renee Frederick (A Black Lady Sketch Show), the series has received over 20 million views and a Webby Award for its painfully-funny depiction of the challenges and misadventures black actors face in the entertainment industry.

Pinnock is well known for her four-season recurring role on CBS’ Young Sheldon as Ms. Ingram, Sheldon’s algebra teacher, as well as her work on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Epix’s Get Shorty, and guest spots on ABC’s Scandal and NBC’s This Is Us.

Her voice work has been heard on Netflix’s Boss Baby: Back in Business, Cartoon Network’s Thundercats Roar, Apple+’s Doug Unplugs, and Peacock’s Where’s Waldo?.

Pinnock, a classically-trained stage actress, is known for her solo show, Body/Courage, an exploration of body acceptance which she created from over 300 real-life interview subjects. She has also appeared Off-Broadway in the documentary play, In Conflict; and has performed at major regional theaters including Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and D.C.’s Kennedy Center, among others.

She continues to be repped by Aligned Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, & Gellman.