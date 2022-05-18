‘Ghosts’ Rivals ‘Hamilton’ With Musical Number During Paramount Upfront

Skip to main content
'Ghosts' at CBS upfront Rosy Cordero/Deadline

Ghosts has become one of CBS’ biggest breakout comedies but it seems they have musical ambitions.

The stars of the laugher, which is based on the British format, performed a Hamilton-esque musical during the middle of the CBS owner’s ad event at Carnegie Hall.

Rose McIver, who plays Sam, lead the haunted ensemble, which also included Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, Richie Moriarty, who plays Trooper Pete, Sheila Carrasco, who plays Susan, Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty, Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Captain Isaac, and Devan Chandler, who plays Thor.

“There’s one for Cats, so why not Ghosts,” sang the group.

It’s understood that fans will be able to listen to the song at some point, giving them something to chew on as they wait for season two later this fall.

