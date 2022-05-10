You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fox Shares Slide On Mixed Quarterly Results, Including $30M Write-Down On Scripted Programming

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Ghosts’: Paramount+ Scares Up Exclusive SVOD Deal For CBS Comedy

Ghosts
CBS

Ghosts will continue to haunt Paramount+.

The breakout CBS comedy, which has been renewed for a second season, will remain on the streaming service after Paramount Global partnered with Lionsgate for the exclusive SVOD rights to the show.

The series, which is the highest-rated new comedy of the year, currently airs on the service as part of its existing in-season rights and the new deal starts from fall 2022.

Ghosts which is based on a BBC series, stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a young couple who move into a very old house inhabited by lively spirits.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long also star, with Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serving as showrunners.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and CBS Studios.

“Ghosts is one of the biggest comedy hits in years and one of the most talked about shows. It is the perfect addition to the fantastic pipeline of content driving peak streaming at Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad