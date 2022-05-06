George MacKay & Nathan Stewart-Jarrett To Star In Revenge Thriller ‘Femme’, Anton Launching Sales At Cannes Market

British actors George MacKay (1917) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) are set to star in revenge thriller Femme, from directors Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping.

Producer and financier Anton is launching global sales on the title at the Cannes market this year.

Set in London, the dark romance is based on Freeman and Choon Ping’s short-film of the same name and follows the life of Jules, whose life and career as a drag queen is destroyed in a humiliating homophobic attack. When he re-encounters one of his attackers in a gay sauna, the deeply closeted Preston, he is presented with a chance to exact revenge. Unrecognizable in his boy form, Jules insinuates himself into Preston’s life and what unfolds is a dangerous seduction that risks discovery and backlash at every moment.

The feature is produced by Agile Films, who previously produced the short film, which won a British Independent Film Award for Best British Short Film last year. Producers are Agile’s Myles Payne and Sam Ritzenberg. Hayley Williams will co-produce. Femme is co-financed by BBC Film and Anton. Exec producers are Eva Yates for BBC Film, Marnie Podos and Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and Cecile Gaget.