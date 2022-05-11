‘General Hospital’: Josh Kelly Joins Cast Of ABC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: UnReal alum Josh Kelly is heading to Port Charles. Kelly is joining the cast of ABC’s long-running drama series General Hospital as a series regular at the end of this month.

Details of his role are being kept under wraps, but I’m told his character will greatly affect the lives of Sam (Kelly Monaco,) Dante (Dom Zamprogna) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Kelly is known for his role as Jeremy Caner on Lifetime’s UnReal. A soap veteran, he previously portrayed Cutter Wentworth on One Life To Live. He also has been featured in the Transformers movie series and has appeared on Grey’s Anatamy, Station 19, What/If, Army Wives, Circle of Eight and Hallmark’s Christmas Bells are Ringing, among other credits.

General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 14 times.