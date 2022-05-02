Gavin Newsom Takes A Walk In The Redwoods In First Campaign Ad For November 2022 Election

In a spot likely soon to blanket local TV stations across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom takes a walk through a grove of the state’s famous redwoods, using them as a metaphor for his campaign and the state of the state.

“Over the last few years our redwood forests have suffered some of the worst fires, but our great trees are still standing tall,” he says at the opening of the ad.

“You see California redwoods son’t just survive, they thrive in times of adversity.”

The parallel with the beloved trees that Newsom is trying to draw is obvious: He led the state’s response those same fires as well as a pandemic and, of course, his own political trial by fire, the 2021 gubernatorial recall election.

Watch Newsom’s first campaign spot below.

Newsom has raised $1.6 million so far this year for his campaign and he has a total $25.6 million in his campaign war chest. Much of that money will likely rain down upon local TV stations via this ad and others as the campaign intensifies.