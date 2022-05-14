You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’ Dramas, ‘The Resident’ & Animated Series Renewals + Update On ‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Welcome To Flatch’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Friday Ratings: ‘WWE Smackdown’, ‘Shark’ Tank Lead The Nightly Demo Wars

'Shark Tank'
ABC

As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu all over again” when it comes to the Friday night ratings. Perennial toppers ABC’s Shark Tank and the Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown again led the demo wars.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.heard entrepreneur pitches on a line of cosmetics, watersports apparel, dog hydration, and a way to drink while fishing. It all added up to an 0.4 for the demos on the night. That made for a strong lead-in to newsmag 20/20’s look at North Carolina serial killer Henry Louis Wallace, which brought in an 0.3.

Meanwhile, Fox’s SmackDown saw RK-Bro and The Usos converge on the blue brand, while Sasha Banks and Naomi defended the Women’s Tag Team Titles. That also came in with an 0.4

At NBC, The Blacklist held serve with an 0.2, with newsmag Dateline bringing in an 0.3 with its look at the murder of plastic surgeon and musician Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon.

CBS competition Come Dance With Me gained slightly in demos, scoring an 0.2 in its slot. Just-canceled Magnum P.I. had an 0.2, with a rerun of Blue Bloods topping the night.

The CW saw Charmed canceled, but still scoring an 0.1 in demos and gaining in audience share. Alas, Dynasty, which was just canceled, saw its show hit an 0.0.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad