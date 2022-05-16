Fremantle Strikes European Development Deal With Wattpad Webtoon Studios To “Connect With New World Of Creatives”

Fremantle has struck a deal with Wattpad Webtoon Studios to develop a slate of European projects adapted from Spanish, Italian and English-language stories with existing global fandoms.

The pair will work with the original authors to develop their web stories and co-produce the resulting shows for worldwide distribution. Wattpad Webtoon Studios will provide data-backed insight, while Fremantle brings its extensive history of working with major creatives such as Luca Luca Guadagnino (We Are Who We Are) and Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God).

Christian Vesper, President, Global Drama, Fremantle said: “Sourcing diverse narratives from around the world is important to us at Fremantle to ensure we reflect the local stories and experiences of our global audiences. Partnering with Wattpad Webtoon Studios will enable us to connect with a new world of creatives, helping amplify their voices beyond the page to the world stage.“

For Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the deal comes during a busy period, with more than 100 projects in development or production worldwide. In February, its Netflix film A través de mi Ventana (Through My Window) reached number one in 22 regions on the streamer, generating more than 33 million viewing hours in its first weekend.

“Wattpad Webtoon Studios’ foundation was built on creative excellence and innovation, democratizing how IP gets made and new talent is discovered,” said Aron Levitz, the company’s President. “Partnerships like this don’t just help us bring new stories to screens around the world, they help us celebrate and elevate the incredible creators from our platforms, helping them build a global audience and make money from their work. By working with Fremantle, we’ll be able to supercharge our success in European markets while helping our creators and their stories reach new audiences.”

The news comes after Wattpad Webtoon Studios struck a deal with Paramount Global (then ViacomCBS) to create a slate of original series based on Wattpad and Webtoon stories for streamer Paramount+ around the world.